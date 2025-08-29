Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.5-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.190-9.590 EPS.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.50.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

