GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $109.85 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Insider Activity

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $6,046,587.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,486,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,691,966.20. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in GMS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GMS by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

