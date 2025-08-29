GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,847,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,868,593. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ANET opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

