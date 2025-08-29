Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.000–1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $19.68 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 352.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

