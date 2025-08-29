Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 194,400 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,407,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 4.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $158.12 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

