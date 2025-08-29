Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 9,754 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 207,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,990,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $95.95 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

