Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $517.02 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

