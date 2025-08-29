Karoon Energy Ltd (KAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 28th

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Sunday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 135.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st.
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
