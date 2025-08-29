Karoon Energy Ltd (KAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 28th

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Sunday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 135.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

