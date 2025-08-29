Analog Century Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,509 shares during the period. Ciena comprises approximately 4.1% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $50,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after purchasing an additional 257,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,065,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 729,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 661,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $615,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,244,586.78. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $31,829.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,791.92. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,969 shares of company stock worth $2,694,781. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $97.87 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

