Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Cuts Stake in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after buying an additional 404,634 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in KLA by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after buying an additional 263,051 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $894.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $789.03. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $959.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,889 shares of company stock worth $17,257,637. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

