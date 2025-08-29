Siren L.L.C. Has $660,000 Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Siren L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,913,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 256,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,790,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $509,825.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,983,723.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $50,888.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,829.45. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

