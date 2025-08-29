Parnassus Investments LLC Has $706.81 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,420,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $706,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,896 shares of company stock worth $13,603,438. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $490.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.26. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

