Head-To-Head Analysis: StandardAero (SARO) vs. The Competition

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare StandardAero to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of StandardAero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StandardAero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78 StandardAero Competitors 404 2171 3396 124 2.53

Profitability

StandardAero currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.05%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares StandardAero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98% StandardAero Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StandardAero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $5.62 billion $10.97 million 65.79 StandardAero Competitors $19.16 billion $730.78 million 10.61

StandardAero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero. StandardAero is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

StandardAero beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

