Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBW. Wall Street Zen lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Build-A-Bear Workshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

BBW opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,802.32. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,874. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5,113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 752,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 737,890 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $5,631,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,908,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

