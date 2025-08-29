Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW is Bracebridge Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Genworth Financial makes up 0.9% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Genworth Financial worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,330,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 823,470 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 352,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 636,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 285,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 725,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GNW opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

GNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genworth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.