Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 171,771 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

