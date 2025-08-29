Vident Advisory LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.64.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $612.17 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

