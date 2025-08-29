Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 143,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -165.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

