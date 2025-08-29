Stony Point Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 157.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 2.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

