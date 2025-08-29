CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Holdings Reduced by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $442.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.58.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.98.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

