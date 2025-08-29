State of Wyoming Acquires 10,029 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 237.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,102,000 after acquiring an additional 503,027 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 6,711,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,250,000 after purchasing an additional 426,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,061 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

