All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 375,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

