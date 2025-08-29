Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $196.97 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.04.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

