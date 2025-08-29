Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,053,385 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $629,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

