Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.33.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $478.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.30. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.