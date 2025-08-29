Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.4% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $345.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $51,792,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.