Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $590.77 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $567.11 and its 200 day moving average is $556.47. The company has a market capitalization of $534.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

