Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 84,917 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $299,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Shares of NOW opened at $928.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $946.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,100. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,302 shares of company stock worth $10,956,796. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

