All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $518,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $15,964,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $422.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

