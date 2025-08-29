VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Stock Position Cut by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,979 shares during the quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $29,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $132,514.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,871.50. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total transaction of $541,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 496,304 shares in the company, valued at $134,354,455.84. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,205 shares of company stock worth $13,084,682. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.56. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.