Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,940 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for 1.5% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Guidewire Software worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 49,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,204.50. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $6,037,939 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.94 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 546.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

About Guidewire Software



Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.



