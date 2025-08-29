Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Head to Head Survey

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Truxton pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BayFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 23.77% N/A N/A BayFirst Financial 6.65% 10.14% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Truxton and BayFirst Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $78.37 million 3.00 $18.41 million $6.90 11.81 BayFirst Financial $143.28 million 0.27 $12.60 million $1.73 5.46

Truxton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BayFirst Financial beats Truxton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

