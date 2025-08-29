The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,223,862 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 345,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $444,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2%

BUD opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

