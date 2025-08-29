Kodai Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Kodai Capital Management LP cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493,285 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 3.5% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $88,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,798,000 after acquiring an additional 238,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $29.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

