The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 221,426 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.