GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BNDX opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1072 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.