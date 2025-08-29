NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

