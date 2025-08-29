JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 786 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

JDM Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

