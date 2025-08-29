Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Stock Holdings Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 232.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,553 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.03.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.