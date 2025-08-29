Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 39.1% – Still a Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) was up 39.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 171,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 20,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.45.
About Silver Grail Resources
Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.
