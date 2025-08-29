GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $9,683,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 15,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 25,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 204.0% in the first quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 28,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $518.00 to $589.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.88.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $530.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $538.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

