Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.74 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

