Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 164,560 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

