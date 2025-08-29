Clough Capital Partners L P Buys New Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP stock opened at $275.43 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $210.38 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.84 and a 200-day moving average of $284.73.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

