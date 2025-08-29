The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 341,883 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,612,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,883 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.15% of Nasdaq worth $501,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

