Magnetar Financial LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,608 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

REGN stock opened at $579.61 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,210.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.