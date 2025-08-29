Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.63 on Friday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $552,465.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,972,962.60. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,621.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $63,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after buying an additional 2,558,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,532,000 after buying an additional 2,483,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 2,051,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.