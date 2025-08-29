Stony Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,993 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.8% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,337,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $104.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

