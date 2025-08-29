Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,827 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Cboe Global Markets worth $92,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,255,000 after purchasing an additional 182,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,530,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,656,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.75.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

