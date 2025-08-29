Johnson Controls International plc $JCI is Albar Capital Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Albar Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 299.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,096 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 19.4% of Albar Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Albar Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,887,000 after acquiring an additional 777,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,075,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,389,000 after acquiring an additional 349,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,741,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,593,000 after acquiring an additional 317,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.